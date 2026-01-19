Shropshire Star
Four in hospital and woman arrested after car hits tree in Oswestry

Three teenagers and a woman were taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" following a road traffic collision in Oswestry on Sunday.

By Richard Williams
The crash in Selattyn in Oswestry occurred just after 5pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a fire crew to the scene who were joined by both the land ambulance and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson said the RTC involved one hatchback that had collided with a tree.

"Crews made the vehicle electrically safe," said the spokesperson.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said four people were taken to hospital following the crash.

A spokesperson said: "“We were called to reports of a one-car RTC in Carreg-Y Big, Selattyn, Oswestry at 4.36pm, on Sunday, and sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. 

“On arrival crews found five patients. Three patients, a woman and two teenage boys, were treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. 

“A fourth patient, a teenage boy, was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. The fifth patient, a teenage boy, was treated for minor injuries.”

West Mercia Police said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

A spokesperson said: "We received a call around 4:30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, January 18) with a report of a road traffic collision near Selattyn.

 "Officers arrived to find one vehicle involved.

 "An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs."