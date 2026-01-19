Emergency services called after car hits tree in Oswestry

The crash in Selattyn in Oswestry occurred just after 5pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a fire crew to the scene who were joined by both the land ambulance and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson said the RTC involved one hatchback that had collided with a tree.

"Crews made the vehicle electrically safe," said the spokesperson.

The police and ambulance service have been approached for further details.