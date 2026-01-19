Emergency services called after car hits tree in Oswestry
The emergency services were called following a road traffic collision in Oswestry on Sunday.
Published
Last updated
The crash in Selattyn in Oswestry occurred just after 5pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a fire crew to the scene who were joined by both the land ambulance and West Mercia Police.
A spokesperson said the RTC involved one hatchback that had collided with a tree.
"Crews made the vehicle electrically safe," said the spokesperson.
The police and ambulance service have been approached for further details.