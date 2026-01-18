Oswestry road to close for Severn Trent works

Part of Brynhafod Road in Oswestry will be closed from 8am on Wednesday, January 28, to 4pm on Friday, January 30.

The closure will be in place along around 100-feet of the road, close to its junction with Welsh Walls near Cae Glas Park.

While the closure is in place, a signed diversion will point road users towards Willow Street, Mount Road and Hampton Road.

Part of Brynhafod Road in Oswestry will be closed from 8am on Wednesday, January 28, to 4pm on Friday, January 30. Photo: Google

Those will enquiries about the works can call Shropshire Council Customer Services Centre on 0345 678 9006.

More information about the closure, along with a diversion map, can be found online at one.network.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk