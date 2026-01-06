Revenue closes in on £800m mark at Lloyd’s Animal Feeds

Pre-tax profit also increased at LAF Holdings, which is behind Lloyd's Animal Feeds.

Insider Media reports that turnover reached £786.9m for the year to March 31, 2025, up from £701.4m in 2024, while pre-tax profit climbed from £71.2 million to £79 million over the same period.

The firm, which was founded in 1964, is headquartered in Oswestry and operates mills in Darlington, Piercebridge, Wrexham and Langport.

It supplies feed to sheep, beef, dairy, poultry and pig farmers across the UK.

Last year, William Lloyd and family was ranked in 16th place in Insider’s Midlands Rich List 2025.

A statement signed off by the board said the directors "believe that the group is in a good financial position and that the risks that have been identified are being well managed".

It added: "With careful focus on appropriate diversification and development of new products, as well as continuing review of the state of the market and the activities of competitors, the directors are confident in the group's ability to maintain and build on this position, albeit with cautious growth expectations."