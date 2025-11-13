Shropshire's richest people: County entrepreneurs named among Midlands' wealthiest on Rich List 2025

Shropshire outfits Dodd Group, Lloyd's Animal Feeds and Greenhous feature in the Midlands Rich List 2025 which has been compiled by the Shropshire Star's sister publication Insider Media.

The ranking lists the top 50 wealthiest people and their families who run private companies across the entire West and East Midlands. To qualify for the countdown, entrepreneurs or business leaders must either be working in a company they started themselves or inherited.

The list also includes those still living in the area who have recently sold their main businesses but retained interests in other ventures.

Dodd Group

A new entry for 2025, Dodd Group is placed at 46th spot with an estimated wealth of £202 million in 2025. Owned and run by Thomas Dodd and family, revenue at the company, which was founded in Shropshire by Harold Dodd in 1947, is up nearly 50 per cent over the past two years.

Independent and still family-owned, Dodd Group has become a specialist at decarbonising homes and large buildings via mechanical and electrical design and installation services.

Counting the Ministry of Defence among its clients, it also runs a property maintenance operation across sectors including education, health, defence, residential and supported living, employing around 1,100 staff.