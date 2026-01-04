Border road to close until late February for water mains replacement

Gryn Road in Selattyn, near Oswestry, is due to close between Monday, January 5 and Sunday, February 22.

The full time closure will be in place for a water mains replacement scheme being carried out by Severn Trent Water.

Gryn Road, Selattyn. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, a 5.78-mile signed diversion will be in place, pointing road users along the B4580 and B4579 towards Oswestry.

Access will be maintained for cyclists, pedestrians and dismounted horse riders or residents living within the closure area.

For queries about road closures, call Shropshire Council Customer Services on 0345 6789006, or contact their Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk