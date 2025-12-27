Christmas Eve car seizure after cops pull over driver in Oswestry

West Mercia Police said the car had been stopped on Castle Street in Oswestry.

Police seized this vehicle on Christmas Eve

A post on social media explained: "Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a silver VW Golf on Castle Street, Oswestry on Christmas Eve.

"The vehicle was subsequently seized as the driver had no insurance, a revoked driving licence and no road tax. It was also noted that the front registration plate had been altered to evade ANPR cameras.

"In addition to our continuous reminders not to drink and drive, West Mercia Police wish to remind motorists to drive safely over the festive period and check that your vehicle is roadworthy and legal."