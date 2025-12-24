Morrisons Oswestry service station granted permission to open 24 hours a day

Morrisons made enquiries with Shropshire Council to see whether or not it can change the hours of the service station on Shrewsbury Road.

The Morrisons Daily store and petrol station is currently open between 6am and 11pm, but the supermarket giant wants to keep the site open all day and night. In its planning application, the firm argued that the change is lawful due to a lack of any restrictions on opening times attached to the planning permission given to the site’s development.

The Morrisons Service Station in Oswestry. Picture: Google

“In the absence of planning applications recorded by the local planning authority, the applicant applies for a certificate of lawful development, certifying that proposed 24-hour opening is lawful,” reads the planning statement.

“The applicant submits there is no evidence to establish that opening hours have been restricted in the process of granting planning permission for the service station.”

Shropshire Council has agreed, and has granted the certificate.