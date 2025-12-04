Emergency services called to roundabout crash after HGV and van collide

The incident at the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry occurred just after 9.00am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service said they sent five fire crews as well as an operations officer, who were joined at the scene by the ambulance service and police.

The fire service said the incident involved "one van and one heavy goods vehicle".

West Mercia Police said there were no injuries or arrests made after the incident.

A spokesperson added: "Officers were called to a collision between a van and a lorry near to the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry around 9.30am on Thursday morning. No serious injuries to report and no arrests have been made."