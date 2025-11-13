Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen brings festive farm tales to Oswestry bookshop

‘The Yorkshire Shepherdess’, Amanda Owen, paid a visit to an Oswestry bookshop as part of a tour promoting her new children's book.

Amanda is a first-generation farmer who left city life behind for the rugged landscapes of Ravenseat, a 2,000-acre hill farm in North Yorkshire.

The Owen family’s TV series, Our Yorkshire Farm, captivated millions of viewers in the UK and was broadcast in more than 20 countries around the world.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, at Booka Bookshop in Oswestry with owner, Carrie Morris

Her latest book, Christmas tales from the farm, is a collection of festive short stories for readers aged 7 to 11, inspired by her real-life family adventures with her nine children at Ravenseat.

Featuring all the animals that live on the farm - from sheep and goats to horses and chickens - stories include a runaway reindeer causing mischief on the moors, some very special chickens in need of a kind new home, and a clever sheepdog who found something lost in the snow.

On November 9, Amanda visited Booka Bookshop in Oswestry with readers given the chance to meet her and grab a signed copy of the book.

"It's been such a wonderful Sunday afternoon, what a great way to start our Christmas celebrations. We've had readers from 0 to 93 today," said Booka Bookshop owner Carrie Morris.

"Living where I do. To have this interaction with people, to come into a new place, a new town, a new bookshop - it's joyful. I love it," said Amanda.

Christmas Tales from the Farm is available now, online and in bookshops across the county.