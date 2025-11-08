The decision made at an Oswestry Town Council meeting on Wednesday (November 5) comes as the council sets out its priorities for the coming years.

The consultation will focus on two key areas.

The first is the "issues that Oswestry Town Council should be focussing on to support its vision for building a better community together", and the second is "services provided by Shropshire Council which are now at risk due to its financial challenges".

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Rosie Radford said: “It’s no secret that Shropshire Council is facing significant financial pressures that will likely mean a decline or loss of services.

“One option is for us to step in and take on some of these services, but this comes at a cost to both the town council and taxpayers.

Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Rosie Radford. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

“With budgets tight for everyone, we need to hear what services matter most to people. The feedback will help shape our priorities and spending plans going forward.”

The consultation on town council priorities will be launched later this month through an online survey, with paper copies available at the town's Guildhall.

The Guildhall where Oswestry Town Council meetings take place. Photo: Google

Town councillors will also be holding face-to-face consultation sessions around the town.