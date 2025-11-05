MP tables motion to keep pressure on Government over notorious Llynclys Crossroads

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan continues to campaign for improvements to safety at the Llynclys Crossroads on the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech.

The junction - previously labelled as the 'worst in the region' when looking at locations where a cluster of incidents had taken place - was the site of two accidents in quick succession last month, prompting renewed calls for change.

Mrs Morgan has warned that each day without action at the "accident blackspot" is another day where motorists face the risk of a collision.

The early day motion (EDM), tabled this week, highlights the "significant dangers posed to road users" at the junction and calls on the Government to include upgrades to the A483 in the upcoming Road Investment Strategy 3 (RIS3).

It also raises concerns about the impact of the crossroads on the North Shropshire economy, as Mrs Morgan says drivers choose to avoid the route, and the risks faced by children crossing the A483 in Llynclys to reach school buses.

The motion further draws attention to issues of speeding, narrow pavements, and the lack of a pedestrian crossing near Bryn Offa School in Pant.

So far, the motion has been signed by five MPs. Mrs Morgan told the Shropshire Star that she is still awaiting confirmation from National Highways about when representatives could attend a public meeting before the end of the year.

The motion was tabled to keep the issue 'front of mind' in Westminster and to maintain pressure on ministers to fund improvements through the next round of investment.

Earlier this year, National Highways installed monitoring cameras at the crossroads to assess potential safety measures. Options being explored include changes to the junction design, road layout, and speed limits.

In April, National Highways told the Shropshire Star that it was "developing options", but warned that any major work would depend on funding from the Government’s Road Investment Strategy 3.