Holland & Barrett set to open new store in former Oswestry bank building

The health and wellness retailer looks set to open up a new store on The Cross in Oswestry amid the company's high street expansion.

The building, next to the town's Costa coffee shop, was formerly a branch of Barclays Bank until 2023 when the premises was vacated.

Last year, Holland & Barrett announced they would be opening 50 new stores in the UK in 2025 as part of an investment into physical shops.

In recent months, new stores have been popping up on high streets around the country, as well as concessions in partner stores including Tesco, Next and Morrisons.

Holland & Barrett look set to open up a new store in the former Barclays Bank in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council planning portal

The news of the retailer's move to Oswestry comes with the submission of a planning application regarding a proposed shopfront and related signage.

Documents claim the proposed works are "generally modest in scope" and "typical of the requirements of a newly established retail unit".

Drawings show the grey stone building would be clad on the ground floor with Holland & Barrett-green aluminium.

Existing glazing and doors would be removed to allow for new, taller glazing along with a new glazed shopfront entrance.

The planning application concluded: "The proposed design, scale and materials are similar to the neighbouring units and the proposed amendments to glazing levels will visually re-align the unit the overall streetscene.

"The proposed alterations are either reversible or affect non-original elements and the building’s form, setting, and surviving historic detailing will be preserved."

The full application is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03842/FUL

