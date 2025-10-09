Cooker mishap sees late fire call for Oswestry household
A mishap in the kitchen saw an Oswestry household forced to call the fire service on Wednesday night.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to College Road at around 10pm.
A spokesperson said they had received a call reporting a fire classified as a 'late fire call'
The fire service said the fire involved "plastics left on a hob" and that it had been extinguished prior to arrival of the fire crew.
"Advice was given and the area checked with a thermal imaging camera," the spokesperson added.