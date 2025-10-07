Oswestry Library cuts opening hours due to anti-social behaviour

Opening hours at Oswestry Library are being reduced due to a number of incidents in and around the site throughout the summer school holidays.

From Monday, October 20 to Saturday, November 1, the library will close at 3pm each day, with the exception of Thursday, October 30, when it will remain open during normal hours (9:30am - 5pm) for its Community & Family Hub Open Day.

Shropshire Council said the decision was made with the safety of staff and customers in mind, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: "Unfortunately, the behaviour of a minority of individuals resulted in several difficult incidents in and around the library throughout the school summer holidays, and this alteration is one of the necessary measures being implemented to safeguard the library space over the upcoming half-term break.

"We’re working closely with relevant local partners to manage these issues, but in the meantime the safety of staff and customers must be the highest priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary alteration to library opening times."

The library is expected to return to normal hours from Monday, November 3.

The temporary change follows a recent decision to approve the installation of security fencing at the site amid concerns about safety risks and reports of 'drug-taking'.

Shropshire Council’s planning department approved the application from the library to install fencing to the rear and side of the building, including access gates.

The application cited the need to address persistent anti-social behaviour around the premises, and outlined the safety concerns faced by both staff and visitors.