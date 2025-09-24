Oswestry cheese factory plans 'robot forklift charging bay' as part of new expansion

New plans lodged by Arla Foods for its plant on Maes y Clawdd in Oswestry show the firm is planning to build new infrastructure for robot pallet movers at the plant.

Arla Foods employs more than 350 staff at its Oswestry factory, a cheese cutting, packing and dispatch facility which handles a range of product lines for the firm.

The firm has applied to Shropshire Council's planning department to confirm the construction of a new, 100-square-metre building is allowed under permitted development rules, which cover certain types of changes without the need for full planning permission.

Arla Foods on Maes-y-Clawdd, Oswestry. Photo: Google

The company says the building will be used to expand robotic operations at the factory with a new charging bay for robotic forklifts at the plant, set to be used to move pallets around the site.

No specific details are given on the application about how the firm intends to use the robots in Oswestry - but Arla currently uses around 90 robotic "Automated Guided Vehicles" at their Aylesbury dairy products site for moving milk pallets through the cold store and dispatch processes.

Robot forklifts in action at Arla Foods Aylesbury milk processing site. Photo: EK Robotics

If approved, the new building will be constructed on grassland next to the factory.

The application and documents can be viewed on Shropshire Council's planning portal under reference 25/03343/CPL.