Historic building could be saved as council steps in to buy the property

Barriers around Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry

The black and white, half timbered, Llwyd Mansion, in the centre of the town, has lain empty since hair salon, Tony and Guy, closed in October.

A report to Oswestry Council's meeting on Wednesday (19), says the owner of the Grade One listed building has accepted a town council officer of £75,000.

The purchase is still subject to being voted for by councillors.

Operations manager, Henry Teuma, in his report says there is still £150,000 of town council finding in the heritage action zone pot, which together with contributions from Historic England and private funding could be used for the purchase and repair of the building.

"Should Members choose to proceed with the purchase, once the purchase has gone through and ownership transferred to the Council, the next steps would be to have an independent valuation conducted on the premises," he says.

"Following the valuation, due to the complexity of the building and its listed status, it is recommended that a small working group is formed made up of members from Shropshire Council Heritage & Conservation Teams, Historic England and Oswestry Town Council.

"Clearly this is a risky project for the Council and whilst the building can be renovated and done to a good standard, it comes with future liabilities which are not built into the budget. These cannot be estimated at this point, but the landlord does have some statutory and ongoing obligations."

The report says the purchase could be either as a commercial or a social investment.

"Should it be a commercial investment then it would be prudent to employ a commercial agent to market the property. However, should it be social, the Council may wish to seek expressions of interest."

Officers are recommended that councillors accept the final purchase price of £75,000 + vat and to delegate authority to the Town Clerk to proceed with the acquisition of the building.