Police share CCTV images of man they want to speak to about graffiti in Oswestry town centre

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We're keen to speak to the individual shown in the images below as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries in relation to graffiti in Oswestry town centre.

Police in Oswestry have shared pictures of a man they've like to speak to as they investigate graffiti in the town centre. Photos: West Mercia Police

"If you are this person or you know who he is, please get in touch."

The three images show a man wearing red shorts and what appears to be a dark hoodie or coat.

Anyone with information is asked to email OswestryTown.snt@westmercia.police.uk.