New plan to turn three Oswestry homes into 12

Agents for Oswestry-based MKH Portfolio Ltd say they have been unsuccessful in marketing the larger homes at 9 – 11 Salop Road and say they are now trying to meet a local demand for smaller housing.

The business section of the site is currently occupied by Hartey Wealth Management Ltd and a smaller part of the ground floor would be kept as office and commercial premises, the planning application says.

Planning agent MossCo LLP has told planners at Shropshire Council that the current site consists of one property which has historically been combined from two semi-detached units.

“At present, the ground floor is used as an office whilst the first and second floors are in residential use via a separate access,” the agent said.

They added: “There is a strong demand in Oswestry for smaller residential units, on account of lower rental value.

“The building is currently in larger units which have been difficult to let, as they offer family accommodation, but at first floor level and above, with no amenity space.”

The property is in the heart of Oswestry. Picture: Google

The plan is to subdivide the property to create a slightly smaller office/commercial unit and 12 residential units, including one-bedroom apartments and bedsits “all of which include their own bathroom and toilet facilities”.

The agents have told planners that due to the size, nature and location of the site it is “not possible to provide dedicated parking”.

“Furthermore, the site’s excellent access to local and regional public transport links mean that dedicated parking provision is not justifiable,” the agent added.

They also pointed out that there is a large public car park – Oswestry Central Car Park – connected directly to the site.

“The development’s central location enhances accessibility to shops, services, and employment opportunities, encouraging walking and cycling over motorised travel and supporting compact urban living with reduced transport-related environmental impacts.”

The proposals are to have three one-bed flats and one bedsit on the ground floor along with the commercial office use.

On the first floor there would be five bedsits, a communal kitchen and a communal sitting room.

On the third floor there would be a one-bed apartment and one bedsit.

A period of public consultation has opened on the Shropshire Council planning portal with the reference 25/02808/FUL.