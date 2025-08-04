Woman arrested after 'behaving erratically' in Oswestry supermarket car park

Police were called to Sainsbury's in Oswestry on Saturday evening (August 2) after a report of a woman "behaving erratically in a vehicle" in the shop's car park.

Upon arrival, officers said they "detected a strong smell of intoxicants" and conducted a roadside breath test which reportedly returned a reading of more than three and a half times the legal limit.

The woman was then arrested and taken into custody in Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers from Oswestry responded to a report of a woman behaving erratically in a vehicle at Sainsbury’s car park.

Photo: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

"When we located the individual, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicants. A roadside breath test was conducted, returning a reading of 130 — more than three and a half times the legal limit.

"We take road safety extremely seriously. Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious injuries and fatalities on Shropshire’s roads.

"We are committed to tackling this issue head-on and will continue to proactively target offenders to protect all road users.

"Let this serve as a reminder: if you drive impaired, you risk not only your own life but the lives of others. There’s no excuse — plan ahead, make responsible choices, and help us keep our roads safe."