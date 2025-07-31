Shropshire Council's planning department has signed off on the application from Oswestry Library for the Arthur Street building.

The request was to fit security fencing at the rear and the side of the building, with gates for access.

Oswestry Library. Picture: Google Streetview

The application had explained why the fencing was requested, outlining concerns over safety because of anti-social behaviour at the site.

It said: "In recent years, the grounds of the library have been subject to ongoing and severe anti-social behaviour, including drug-taking, loitering, and vandalism, particularly during evening and night-time hours.

"This has resulted in repeated disturbances, safeguarding concerns for staff and users, and damage to property.

"There have been multiple reports from staff, police, and residents, highlighting the need for urgent intervention to improve site security.

"To address these serious concerns, the proposal includes the installation of CLD Securus security fencing around vulnerable areas of the library’s perimeter.

"The fencing has been carefully selected for its ability to provide a secure barrier without significantly impacting the visual amenity of the conservation area."

It added: "The installation is a necessary response to persistent and escalating incidents of anti-social behaviour on library grounds, which include substance misuse, drug paraphernalia being found on-site, repeated trespassing, and threatening behaviour.

"These activities pose a serious risk to library staff, users including families and children, and the wider community. The proposed fencing is essential to prevent unauthorised access, protect public health and safety, and enable the continued safe use of the library as a civic facility."

The application explains the height of the fencing would provide 'effective protection against climbing and unauthorised access'.

Shropshire Council has now approved the plan, with a report explaining the decision stating: "The proposed security fencing will have limited adverse impact on nearby listed buildings and the visual amenity of the Conservation Area. This would be outweighed by the public benefits provided. Therefore is it recommended that permission is granted."