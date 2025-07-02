'It means the world to us' - Joy for mother-and-son-run Oswestry patisserie which has scooped business award

Niche Patisserie, based in Oswestry, beat off competition from some of Shropshire’s biggest companies to be crowned winner of the Outstanding Customer Service award at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

The business said the win is testament to the team’s "unwavering commitment to hospitality and quality" during what it described as a challenging year for the sector.

Niche Patisserie of Oswestry bags the Shropshire Chamber Business Award for Customer Service in Telford

Blending old-world charm with modern artisan baking, the business is run by mother-and-son team Samantha and Adam Cleal.

The duo, who celebrated Niche’s fifth anniversary last month, started from modest beginnings in their home kitchen, but have since gone on to build a reputation for impeccable service and exceptional quality with a selection of handcrafted Viennoiserie, pâtisserie and afternoon teas.

Adam, a professionally trained pastry chef and former contestant on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, brings high-end culinary expertise to every creation, while Samantha leads customer service with warmth and hospitality that have become the hallmark of the brand.

"This award means the world to us,” said Samantha Cleal.

"To be recognised for customer service, at a time when hospitality has faced some of its toughest challenges, is a huge honour and a reflection of the incredible support from our team, customers and community."