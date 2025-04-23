'Business is booming!' North Shropshire concrete firm to install huge new silo as part of 'milestone' expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Maesbury Road based TG Concrete has installed a new 100-tonne cement silo in response to what the firm describes as a "significant increase in demand" at its Oswestry site.

The company, which is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group, operates from 14 plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

The firm says new silo will support the expansion of its Oswestry business and allow the company to supply a new cement based liquid floor screed product known as 'Cemfloor' from North Shropshire.

The new silo being installed at TG Concrete, Oswestry

“Business is booming, and we’re investing in our infrastructure to make sure we continue delivering the top-quality products and service our customers expect," said Dave Morris, TG Concrete Director.

"The addition of Cemfloor at our Oswestry plant is a major step forward. It’s a fantastic product that offers huge advantages over traditional screeds, and we’re delighted to be able to bring it to market from this site.

"The expansion marks another milestone in the company’s continued growth, driven by a booming order book and strong customer demand across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales."

Last year, the firm was named Infrastructure Supply Chain Partner of the Year at the J Murphy & Son’s annual Supplier Awards event, in recogniion of the company's work on the Oswestry Water Treatment Works infrastructure project.