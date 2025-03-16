Nine-bed HMO plan for Oswestry home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton-based property company, Solutions R Us Ltd, have applied for planning permission to transform a four-bedroom home in Oswestry into a nine-bedroom HMO.

If approved, the end-of-terrace house on Hawthorne Grove would be extended by around 15 square metres, with extensions on the rear and side of the property and a "loft enlargement" at the rear.