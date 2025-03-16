Nine-bed HMO plan for Oswestry home
Plans have been submitted that would see a four-bedroom home in Oswestry turned into a nine-bed house of multiple occupancy.
By Megan Jones
Wolverhampton-based property company, Solutions R Us Ltd, have applied for planning permission to transform a four-bedroom home in Oswestry into a nine-bedroom HMO.
If approved, the end-of-terrace house on Hawthorne Grove would be extended by around 15 square metres, with extensions on the rear and side of the property and a "loft enlargement" at the rear.