Plan to improve Oswestry shop-fronts could be rolled out across Shropshire

This week, Shropshire Council's cabinet approved a "design-code" for shops and businesses in Oswestry which it says will help to preserve the "locally distinctive character" of the town.

Under the scheme, shop fronts will need to conform to a set of standards specifically designed for the area, with planners able to throw out applications for schemes which do not follow the rules.

Shropshire Council says the document, which was completed last year as part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone, will boost the image of Oswestry - and provide a template for other north Shropshire market towns to follow.

Oswestry town centre

"Poorly designed and incongruous town centre shop fronts form the basis of an increasing number of complaints to the Council’s planning teams from residents, businesses and business groups, and amenity groups across the authority," said a report put before the council's cabinet.