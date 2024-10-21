Council bridge wins engineering award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The recent reconstruction of School House Bridge on the Montgomery Canal has been recognised at the 2024 ICE West Midlands Awards (Institute of Civil Engineers).

The award-wining bridge

The work – carried out by Shropshire Council with Montgomery Canal Reconstruction Ltd, Maccaferri Ltd, Beaver Bridges Ltd, Macrete Island Ltd and Mea Ltd – was highly commended for the Heritage award, and won Best Small Project of the Year 2024 award.

The reconstruction work was completed in January 2024.

The causeway as it was in 2015

Originally constructed between 1794 and 1821, The Montgomery Canal runs 33 miles from Frankton Junction in Shropshire to Newtown in Powys. The canal was abandoned following a breach in 1936 and legally closed in 1944. Since 1969, work has been ongoing to restore the canal.

School House Bridge was demolished in the late 1960s and replaced with an earth causeway across the canal bed. Its restoration was the key obstacle to reopening the final dry section of canal remaining in Shropshire.

The new bridge is 6m high, 10m long and 6.5m wide and was constructed with the innovative Flexiarch system, alongside Maccaferri Terramesh reinforced soil embankments and gabion wing walls.

Dan Morrris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways said: “This is great news and deserved recognition for this important and fantastic work. My thanks and congratulations go to all involved. Reconstruction of the bridge will enable the full reopening of the canal up to the Shropshire County border, preserving the county’s cultural heritage whilst also enhancing the local ecosystems in a sustainable way.”