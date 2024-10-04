Oswestry celebrates its bloomin' success with an awards ceremony for green fingered residents and businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Monday, Natalie Bainbridge, chair of Oswestry In Bloom, welcomed a full house to The Memorial Hall for the annual award presentation.

Best Community Project OsNosh with mayor Mike Isherwood (All pictures: Graham Mitchell)

There were over 100 individual awards in 15 categories, with almost 80 being presented on the night. There were also special awards for individuals and groups.

The categories ranged from Best Hanging Basket to Best Large Back Garden. Local community groups and young people were also recognised.