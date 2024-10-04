Oswestry celebrates its bloomin' success with an awards ceremony for green fingered residents and businesses
Residents, businesses and green-fingered individuals in a Shropshire town celebrated their recent success at In Bloom with an awards ceremony.
On Monday, Natalie Bainbridge, chair of Oswestry In Bloom, welcomed a full house to The Memorial Hall for the annual award presentation.
There were over 100 individual awards in 15 categories, with almost 80 being presented on the night. There were also special awards for individuals and groups.
The categories ranged from Best Hanging Basket to Best Large Back Garden. Local community groups and young people were also recognised.