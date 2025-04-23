Police step up patrols at playing fields near Oswestry after reports of antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Mark Wright provided an update on the Trefonen Playing Fields after police received reports of antisocial behaviour and irresponsible driving at and around the site.

He said police have increased visible patrols in the area throughout the evenings, and was pleased to report no incidents that came to their attention.

Officers will continue to monitor the public park and are urging the public to report any suspicious or disruptive behaviour.

A post said: "We would like to update our community regarding recent concerns surrounding antisocial behaviour (ASB) and irresponsible driving at and around Trefonen Playing Fields.

"In response to reports from residents, we have increased visible patrols in the area throughout the evenings. We’re pleased to report that, following these efforts, no further incidents have come to our attention.

"We’d like to thank the community for their continued support and for reporting concerns promptly. Your information plays a vital role in helping us keep the area safe and enjoyable for everyone."