Woman who ran 53 marathons in 53 days takes things a step further

Amy Hughes, 36, originally from Oswestry, but now living in Macclesfield, completed the challenge on Saturday.

An ultra marathon lasts for 53km and over the course of the past 53 days Amy has covered an astonishing 2,809km.

Amy, who became known for her original 53-marathon challenge in 2014, was completing the latest feat for the mental health charity Bigmoose.

So far her efforts have raised £17,232 – all while making her way through three pairs of trainers.

Writing on her social media after finishing the feat, which concluded in Manchester, she said: "It was SUCH a special day! That statement doesn’t do how happy I’m feeling justice.

"Thanks to everyone that came and ran, to my amazing friends and team that went above and beyond to make it special!

"It was a day that I’ll never forget. Big shoutout to @made.running for giving us such a supportive warm welcome too!

"My mum will be screaming through her screen reading this… but this really is only just the start! I’m on a mission to raise as much money for @bigmoose.charity so please keep sharing and donating!"

Amy Hughes taking part in her original challenge back in 2014.

Amy also thanked those who had supported her during the challenge, saying: "I’m going to start working my way through messages soon but if you’ve sent me a message of support over the last 53 days I just want you all to know that every single one of them has helped more than you could ever imagine."

Explaining her own passion for the latest challenge, and the reason for choosing Bigmoose, at the launch of the fundraising Amy had spoken of her own struggles in the past.

Writing on her Just Giving page she said: "10 years ago I ran 53 marathons in 53 days! To celebrate the 10 year anniversary in style I wanted to share my real story...

"Have suffered severely from an eating disorder in my teens I’ve never opened up about it properly until now. Eating disorders are very much a mental health related illness. Running and sport changed my life and so genuinely feel like it has the ability to do the same for many others!

"So I’m on a mission to get 5.3 million people moving – crazy I know! And to raise 5.3 million pound for an incredible charity! Thanks so much for donating and helping me do this."

Anyone who wishes to support Amy's fundraising can do so by visiting her Just Giving page.