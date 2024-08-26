Incredible canal restoration work continues thanks to volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Union Canal Society (SUCS) has issued an update on its work on the Crickheath South section of the Montgomery Canal, with another milestone reached during work from August 16 to 18.

The group said that restoration of the Tramway Wharf Wall at Crickheath is now complete, describing the effort as "the end of an era".

With the work on the wall finished the group will say goodbye the dry-stone wallers who have worked on the project.

John, Graham and Paul, with the restored dry-stone wall.

Starting in April last year SUCS has had support from members of the Dry-Stone Walling Association, who faced a number of challenges along the way.

During the most recent work the group was also joined by nine corporate volunteers from Practice Plan in Oswestry.

Practice Plan volunteers joined the efforts.

They helped with vegetation clearance work around recently planted hedging whips.

Before work started at Crickheath Wharf

With the society’s regular volunteers fully occupied with channel and towpath restoration activities, the corporate volunteers' efforts were described as "an enormous help".

Crickheath Wharf 6 after the work has been carried out.

Describing the latest state of progress the group said: "Channel works were focused on Phase 1A. Despite deep mud in the bed of the channel, the area where the remaining copings had been placed has now been profiled, the banks above the wharf wall have been tidied along the full length and the channel bed has been flattened down to grade.

"Profiling the channel in 1A is now all but complete.

"The southern end is ready for lining and blocking; the northern end does not require waterproofing.

"Whilst plant operations in the channel were underway, other volunteers worked on the towpath in 1A.

"Great progress has been made. A further 60 metres was completed during this work party adding to the 40 metres previously constructed. We are now over halfway in this section.

"The final wear course of quarry dust will be applied once the entire length has been constructed."

The tramway wharf wall completed.

It added: "And finally, a footnote to the wharf wall repairs. Following tradition, a current year coin – 2024 King Charles III 50p – has been hidden somewhere in the repaired wall. The location will remain secret until it may be found by future restorers.

"It is 227 years since the wharf was originally built. Will the secret remain for a further 227 years?"

Anyone who wants to learn more about the group or volunteer can visit shropshireunion.org.uk for more details.