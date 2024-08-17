Firefighters share update on two-car crash on Shropshire border that left debris strewn across road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash happened on the B4396 at Llanblodwel, close to the border between Shropshire and Wales, shortly before 6.35pm yesterday.

Firefighters from Ellesmere Fire Station attended the incident, along with police and ambulance crews.

In an update on social media, the team at Ellesmere Fire Station said that no-one had been trapped, but there was a significant amount of debris strewn across the road.

They added that officers had made sure the vehicles were safe following the crash, and that there was no risk of them bursting into flames.

A post on Facebook said: "At 6.35pm yesterday, we were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Llanyblodwel.

"On arrival no persons were found to be trapped however, the collision resulted in a significant amount of debris and fluid across the roadway.

"Crews checked casualties for injuries, made vehicles electrically safe to prevent any risk of post-incident ignition and managed leaking vehicle fluid to protect the environment."