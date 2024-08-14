Riders raise more than £14k for charity with cycle challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A record-breaking 200 intrepid cyclists signed up for the scenic challenge, opting to pedal a 56-mile route to Lake Vyrnwy – or a 70-mile distance to Lake Bala.

Friends, families and businesses, entered as teams and individuals to take on the scenic and undulating ride to raise money for local children with life-threatening conditions and their families. The day raised £14,000, with sponsorship money expected to boost the total further.

The event was sponsored by Recycling UK and supported by Principality Building Society as well as other local businesses who donated food, drinks and goodie bag gifts.

Harry Evans Sports Massage gave up his time to offer massages to aching riders at the end, with all donations towards Hope House. Many kind volunteers helped make the day run smoothly.

Cyclists were waved off and cheered on by children who use the hospice.

Nine-month-old George MacLeod and his parents Mark and Natalie were VIP guests on the day, along with children enjoying respite stays at the hospice.

As well as sponsoring the event, RUK Group Commercial Director Alex Pinson decided to tackle the challenge for himself.

Along with friend Sean Newman, he signed up for the day five weeks before the event. The pair have raised more than £1,000 between them.

Alex said: “After last doing the cycle challenge five years ago, it has taken me that long to get over it and back on a bike!

“We decided to sign up about five weeks ago so I didn’t have much time to get into gear. We knew it was going to be a challenge but Hope House is such a great cause and great charity and have always got our support.

“We completed the event in a hard fought four and half hours. We had a great day. The organisers and fellow participants were fantastic throughout, and it was great to bump into some familiar faces along the way.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked everyone who made the day so special.

She said: “With more than 200 riders, this was our most popular cycle challenge yet. It was lovely to hear such lovely feedback from cyclists, who were tired and sore, but still smiling!

“Entry money and donations exceeded £14,000, and there’s still sponsorship money coming in so we’ll be announcing the full amount in the coming weeks.

“There are so many people who made this day possible. Thank you to Recycling UK, Principality building society, Image on Food, Hilltop Honey, Morrisons, Tesco, and many other businesses who supported. Thanks also to all the wonderful volunteers who helped to keep our cyclists safe and well looked after, we couldn’t do it without them.”