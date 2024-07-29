Charity among more than 100 objectors to village pub development plans near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Campaign to Protect Rural England are among 115 objections submitted to Shropshire Council over the proposal to build the houses on land to the rear of the The Punch Bowl Inn in the village of West Felton near Oswestry.

Developers Trust Inns, which owns the pub, said in their planning statement that they plan to build a terrace of four three-bedroom houses and a one-one bedroom flat above a triple garage on land to the rear of the village pub.

They say while the Punch Bowl Inn itself is in a conservation area, their plans for the land fall outside the protected site.