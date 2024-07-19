Operation to clear up crime sees reports halved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said they started the 'Clear Hold Build' project focusing on the area in and around King Street in December 2023.

Clear, Hold, Build is a three-step policing plan which sees criminals and their associates cleared from an area through relentless pursuit activity.

“Our aim was to tackle the level of offending and anti-social behaviour that was occurring in that area,” said PC Simon Wilkey of Ellesmere and Rural SNT

He said figures for reported crime for the area targeted from December 2023 until the beginning of July 2024 show there has been a decrease in reported crime of 50 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier in the Clear Hold Build zone.

“This is positive news and we are pleased that our efforts are having a positive effect for the town. We however will not be resting on our laurels and will continue to pursue offenders robustly,” added PC Wilkey.