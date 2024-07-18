Fire crews tackle barn blaze involving '100 bales of straw'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At around 1pm, firefighters in Oswestry were called upon to assist Mid and West Wales Fire Service at a farm to the west of the town.

The crew rushed to Rhiwlas, north of Llansilin, to help tackle the blaze which involved over 100 bales of straw.

At around 5.30pm, a spokesperson from Oswestry Fire Station said: "Oswestry crews just returned to station after being called over the border by Mid And West Wales FRS to Rhiwlas to assist with a barn fire.

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

"Barn fire measuring 40m by 20m with over 100 bales of straw and with two cylinders also involved in fire.

"Crews assisted by farmer with heavy lifting equipment, used two hosereel jets and drag rakes to help extinguish the fire.

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

"Oswestry returned once enough appliances arrived on scene and left with Mid and West Fire Rescue Service to close the incident."