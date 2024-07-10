Elderly pooch given oxygen treatment after bungalow blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Ellesmere and Oswestry to Porth-Y-Waen at 2.31pm on Tuesday,.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "An 80-year-old male was assessed for smoke inhalation by trained personnel and paramedics.

"Additionally, a 15-year-old dog was given oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Both owner and dog have made a full recovery."

Picture: James Lewis /Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page

The station also wants to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place.

Crews donned breathing kit and thermal cameras and used a covering jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.

They also used positive pressure ventilation kit to clear the smoke before sending their stop message at 4.01pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a house fire at Hill Dene in Porth Y Waen, Oswestry at 3pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a man.

"He was treated for possible smoke inhalation but did not wish to go to hospital and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."