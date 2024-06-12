McDonald's restaurant evacuated and firefighters called after 'gas smell' reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 5.43pm today reporting the incident at McDonald's, Shrewsbury Road, in Oswestry.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the McDonald's where gas was smelt in the vicinity.

An SFRS spokesperson said the restaurant was evacuated while the fire crew carried out a full inspection.

They found "no obvious smell of gas or chemicals" and gave advice to the staff.