Two cars '100 per cent' on fire following Oswestry crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision on the B5068 in Pentre Morgan occurred just after 7pm, SFRS said.

Four fire engines were sent from Ellesmere and Wellington and were joined by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

While both vehicles were “100 per cent involved in fire” an SFRS spokesperson said that “all persons were accounted for”.

Both the police and ambulance service have been approached for further details.