Do you remember the days when this town was a significant railway hub?

The drop in will be held at the Cambrian Railway building on Wednesday, June 12 and visitors will be able to enjoy a return train journey from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will be running trains throughout the day according to their timetable, but will also be putting on a train for visitors to the event.

The Cambrian Railways building. Picture: Shropshire Council

The journey takes passengers through the suburbs of Oswestry and onward to views of open fields, before arrival at Weston Wharf nearly two miles to the south.

The event on June 12 is being held to give people the chance to find out more about the current roof repairs, and Shropshire Council’s plans to return the building to full use.

It will also be a chance for people to see memories and photos of the building that have been shared as part of the current engagement exercise – plus work by local schoolpupils.

A locomotive carrying the number 898 outside the GWR works at Oswestry (n.b. no location is given, but the indications are that this was taken at Oswestry). This is an old postcard which was salvaged from the Oswestry office of the Shropshire Star, believed to be about 1920.

Staff from Shropshire Council and historic building specialist Donald Insall Associates will also be on hand to explain more about potential uses for the building – and to share the results of recent studies of the building and its condition.

Memories and stories of the building can be submitted via the Shropshire Council website, or by completing a paper form that can be collected from Oswestry Library and returned to the Cambrian Railway building,

Photos or longer stories can be sent via email: consultancy@insall-architects.co.uk

People attending the drop-in on from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday June 12 will also be able to hop on a train at 4pm and 5pm.