Axe-brandishing robber who struck at Oswestry jewellers for just £115 is jailed

Shane Roberts, 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday (May 21).

On April 22, Roberts entered Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street brandishing an axe and demanded money from the till.

While in the shop he threatened the member of staff to give him the money.

Roberts left the shop with £115.

Shane Roberts. Picture: West Mercia Police

Moments later he was located and arrested by officers on Ferrers Road.

He was subsequently charged with robbery and being in possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Following the conviction investigating officer PC Megan Brice said: “I can’t even begin to image the terror faced by the staff within the shop that afternoon. Nobody should go to work and face such a traumatic experience.

“I hope the sentencing will give Roberts time to reflect on his actions and that this is a clear message that crime such as this will not be tolerated in our community."