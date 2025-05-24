Shropshire Star
'There is a real risk of future deaths' - NHS refusal to fund more staff at Shropshire hospital contributed to patient's death

Repeated refusals by NHS England to fund extra staff at a Shropshire hospital were a factor in a patient’s death, a coroner found.

By Richard Williams
Published

A coroner has now written to the national heath body after it refused requests to provide extra staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, leading to long delays that contributed to the death of pensioner Peter Anzani.

Adam Hodson, the coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, said he is concerned there is “a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken”.

Mr Anzani died of pulmonary embolism at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital on November 23 last year.

The 74-year-old had been receiving treatment at RJAH for a spinal injury.

He suddenly collapsed on November 22 and died a day later.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH).
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

