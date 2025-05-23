Watch: Father and son assault water bailiffs at Shropshire fishery after being asked for a rod licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two men attacked the bailiffs who had approached them while they were fishing at Poole Hall Fisheries near Alveley, and the assault was caught on camera.

Fines and costs totalling £6,937 were imposed on Andrew Bowman, 44, of Cross Place, Dudley.

This was made up of a £488 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim surcharge of £253, and costs of £6,000.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to one of the water bailiffs he assaulted.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting the officers at Poole Hall Fisheries on September 6, 2023. The case was heard by Telford Magistrates Court last month.

His father, Sidney Bowman, 75, also of Cross Place, had admitted similar charges in a hearing on October 3, 2024.