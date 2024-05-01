Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

HSBC will begin work on "refreshing" its Oswestry branch on Friday, May 3.

Work will include some new signage, the installation of new cash machines and some internal building work.

The branch, on Cross Street, is expecting to reopen almost three weeks later, on May 23.

Daniella Rudd, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Oswestry branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

HSBC Oswestry

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre. We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Oswestry Library, Arthur St, Oswestry SY11 1JN, where we will be on hand to support customers. Will be there on Wednesday 8 and Wednesday 15 May from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

"Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with Shrewsbury being the closest branch.”