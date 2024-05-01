Oswestry's Phil Brown will stand on the steps of The Cross in Church Street at 12pm on Monday, May 6 to read The Royal Proclamation, which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

Mr Brown, who is retired, said he is delighted and honoured to be representing Oswestry to make this historic proclamation.

He said: “From medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local by-laws, market days, to adverts and important information. It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of my town is a real honour.”

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation, said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Jane Smith, our principal town crier, and all those other criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique Proclamation. God save the King.”