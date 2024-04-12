Library to close for a week while council spends Arts Council money on new shelves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last year Shropshire Council was awarded £236,950 by Arts Council England to install new equipment that will make library spaces more accommodating and accessible to the wider community.

The Libraries Improvement Fund enables library services across England to invest in a range of projects to upgrade buildings and technology so they are better placed to respond to the changing ways people are using them.

Shropshire Council has used the funds to purchase 1:1 interview pods with supporting technology, enabling private consultations with the public, both face to face or online, for example by offering Shropshire Local customers privacy when discussing their individual needs.

It has also purchased new mobile shelving to create flexible space to accommodate health and wellbeing sessions offered through social prescribing and creative health models.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Our library service always seeks new opportunities to support the council’s wider ambitions to build resilient and prosperous communities; reflecting how we are all living and our developing community partnerships. This grant allows us to use space in the libraries more actively and support a range of services.”

Oswestry Library will be closed from Saturday April 27 and will reopen on Saturday May 4, 2024.

People with items on loan have been assured there will be no overdue fines accruing during the closure period.