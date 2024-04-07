Firefighters tackle blaze involving two sheds in Oswestry

The incident happened in Aston Square shortly before 4.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.26pm on Saturday, April 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'shed fire' in Oswestry.

"Two sheds involved in fires that have been extinguished by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry, and crews used a hose reel jet, rakes, shovels and hooks to tackle the fire.