Small village primary could join academy trust

Selattyn CE Primary School, near Oswestry, is entering into consultation on joining the Marches Academy Trust.

The trust is made up of several schools in Shrewsbury and north Shropshire including the Marches School in Oswestry, Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton and Sir John Talbot's in Whitchurch.

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, said: "We are excited to embark on this journey with Selattyn CE Primary School, building a strong multi-academy trust founded on the principles of Achievement Through Caring.

"This partnership presents a wonderful opportunity for mutual growth and development, and we are eager to continue our work together."

As part of the process, Selattyn CE Primary School is inviting parents, carers, staff, students, and members of the wider community to participate in the dialogue regarding the proposed partnership.

An open meeting will be held at Selattyn CE Primary School on Wednesday, May 8 at 5pm, providing an opportunity for questions and discussions.