Police issue photos of people they are 'keen to talk to' about alleged shoplifting offences
Police in Oswestry have issued photos of people they are keen to talk to as they investigate shoplifting offences in the town.
By David Tooley
Officers want anyone who recognises the people pictured - or recognises themselves in the images - to contact them.
PCSO Andy Neeves of Oswestry Central safer neighbourhood team, said: "We’re keen to talk to them as they may be able to help with our enquiries into various shoplifting offences in Oswestry.
"If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact oswestryc.snt@westmercia.police.uk. Or call 101."