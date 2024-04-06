Police issue photos of people they are 'keen to talk to' about alleged shoplifting offences

Officers want anyone who recognises the people pictured - or recognises themselves in the images - to contact them.

Picture: Oswestry Police

PCSO Andy Neeves of Oswestry Central safer neighbourhood team, said: "We’re keen to talk to them as they may be able to help with our enquiries into various shoplifting offences in Oswestry.

Picture: Oswestry Police

"If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact oswestryc.snt@westmercia.police.uk. Or call 101."