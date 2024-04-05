Speed clampdown following serious crash in Oswestry village

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they were doing speed survey/prevention work on the Trefonen Road in Morda by monitoring the speed of motorists in both directions.

They said it followed a serious RTC at the location recently that has meant “speed prevention will remain high on our agenda”.

The incident in Trefonen Road last month saw a woman airlifted to hospital after she was hit by a car on the road on March 8.

The collision saw the road closed and left the woman with “life-changing injuries”.