Motorist who struck HGV driver on A5 thought she'd 'hit an animal'

Ashley Jones, aged 34, of Hillside, Oswestry, was found unresponsive when he after being hit by a Citroen DS3 as he walked on the A5 Oswestry bypass in the early hours of on Sunday, August 20.

An inquest had previously heard how the HGV driver died at around 5.10am after being struck on the A5 between the Mile End Roundabout and the Gobowen roundabout.

The coroner had also heard previously how Mr Jones had died from multiple injuries following the incident in August and was pronounced dead by paramedics around 30 minutes after the collision.

A toxicology report showed he had the equivalent of almost almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood for driving but it had been stressed that he had not been driving that night.

In a continuation of his inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday, coroner Mr John Ellery heard from the driver of the car that had struck Mr Jones.

Fereba Hafizi told the hearing she had left her home in Coventry around 3.30am, with plans to go hiking up Mount Snowdon.

She told the coroner she had not long stopped for snacks on the A5 and was heading north towards Chirk when she had hit Mr Jones.